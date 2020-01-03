2020 will be the year that will see a number of new smartphones coming with smartphones that feature all-screen design and helping the manufacturers achieve such a milestone will be the Mosaic notch technology. And while experts are claiming that the market will be flooded with smartphones that feature a Mosaic notch, it appears that there a few companies that will be tinkering with the existing notch alternatives in 2020.

Oppo appears to be one such company that wants to continue the pop-up selfie camera design in its future smartphones. But the Chinese firm is also working towards presenting the existing pop-selfie design differently. A patent found in China National Intellectual Property Administration database showcases Oppo’s side-mounted camera design.

Smartphones with side-mounted camera designs will have their pop-up selfie camera on the side instead of at the top of the smartphone. Oppo’s patent showcases a smartphone that has a pop-up selfie camera on the right side. On the right side, you’ll also have volume rockers and a sim-slot. And at the bottom, you’ll have a speaker grill, Type-C connector, and a headphone jack.

At the back of the smartphone, there are two cameras and an LED flash situated below the pop-up mechanism.

It’s also worth noting that patents often don’t translate into a real product and this could happen to this patented smartphone as well.

Source: CNIP; via: GSMArena, Tigermobiles