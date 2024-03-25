OpenAI sought feedback from artists to help them improve Sora

As we reported last week, OpenAI contacted Hollywood studios and executives to explore potential applications for its new AI video generation tool, Sora. Well, OpenAI recently revealed that

Since we introduced Sora to the world last month, we’ve been working with visual artists, designers, creative directors, and filmmakers to learn how Sora might aid in their creative process.

Here are the experiences of all these artists:

Sora aims to remove limitations frequently encountered by creatives. Time, budget, and technical constraints are all lessened through the use of this tool. This allows filmmakers, such as Paul Trillo, to experiment more freely with their projects.

The tool can also streamline workflows. Creatives like Nik Kleverov can use Sora to rapidly visualize and refine concepts for clients, facilitating a faster and more iterative creative process.

Sora holds particular promise for those with limited resources. Musician August Kamp sees the tool as a potential bridge between artistic vision and real-world creation.

Josephine Miller, a creative director, highlights how Sora could potentially foster entirely new methods of storytelling by enabling the translation of ideas with fewer technical restrictions.

The tool even extends into 3D and AR/VR workflows. Don Allen Stevenson III utilizes Sora to create prototypes for fantastical creatures before building complex 3D models.

Sculptor Alex Reben sees Sora as a potential starting point for 3D art. He envisions using AI-generated concepts as a foundation for sculpting in the physical world.

