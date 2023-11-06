OpenAI announces GPTs, allowing anyone to create custom versions of ChatGPT

During the OpenAI DevDay keynote today, OpenAI introduced GPTs, custom versions of ChatGPT that you can create for a specific purpose. The best part is that you don’t need coding knowledge to build your own GPT. You can create your own GPT by starting a conversation, giving it instructions and extra knowledge. You can create your own GPT at chatgpt.com/create starting today.

In order to promote GPTs, OpenAI is launching the GPT Store. You can create a GPT and publish it to GPT Store for public access. Similar to app stores, GPTs will become searchable and will be featured on the leaderboards. OpenAI will also spotlight the most useful GPTs in categories like productivity, education, and “just for fun”. In the coming months, OpenAI is also planning to share revenue with the popular GPT creators.

GPTs will continue to get more useful and smarter, and you’ll eventually be able to let them take on real tasks in the real world. In the field of AI, these systems are often discussed as “agents”. We think it’s important to move incrementally towards this future, as it will require careful technical and safety work—and time for society to adapt. We have been thinking deeply about the societal implications and will have more analysis to share soon.

You can learn more about OpenAI GPTs here.