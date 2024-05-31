OpenAI announces discounted access for nonprofits and ChatGPT Edu

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

OpenAI has launched two new initiatives aimed at expanding access to ChatGPT. These initiatives target nonprofit organizations and educational institutions.

OpenAI for nonprofits offers discounted access to ChatGPT Team and Enterprise subscriptions. This program is made to help nonprofit organizations address challenges associated with limited funding, staffing shortages, and operational hurdles.

Discounted rates start at $20 per month per user for ChatGPT Team, with even steeper discounts available for larger organizations. Recently, OpenAI bagged its biggest enterprise customer, with more than 100,000+ staff getting access.

Several nonprofits are already leveraging OpenAI for Nonprofits to achieve their goals. For example, Serenas, a Brazilian organization working to end violence against women, uses ChatGPT to write grant proposals and translate materials into multiple languages.

ChatGPT Edu is a new version of ChatGPT specifically designed for universities. I wonder if Arizona State Uni has the same subscription. This offering includes access to GPT-4o, the most advanced version of ChatGPT. Universities can user ChatGPT Edu for

personalized tutoring,

easing grant application processes and perhaps

improving grading efficiency.

Columbia University is using a custom-built GPT, powered by ChatGPT Edu, to analyze data and develop interventions to reduce overdose deaths. At the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, ChatGPT Edu is being used to facilitate student reflection assignments, leading to deeper engagement with course materials.

By launching OpenAI for Nonprofits and ChatGPT Edu, OpenAI can make its AI technology more accessible to organizations working for positive social change and educational institutions seeking innovative solutions.