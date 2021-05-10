Despite Microsoft never entering the field, there is a thriving community of handheld gaming consoles running Windows.

Today we have a new entrant to the field, the ONEXPLAYER handheld developed by well-established Hong Kong company ONE-NETBOOK.

The diminutive PC is powered by a new Intel Core i7-1185G7 (Tiger Lake) (with dual-fan cooling), 16 GB RAM, has a Full HD 8.4 IPS display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixel, and an SSD between 500 GB to 2 TB.

It packs a 15,300 mAh better a full complement of thumbsticks and linear buttons inspired by the Xbox controller and even comes with a built-in kickstand and keyboard for on-the-go work and play. You also have a reasonable selection of 2 USB-C ports and one USB-A port.

The console is currently being crowdfunded on Indiegogo and has already raised £417,000, well past its original £18,000 goal, but you can also purchase one directly for $899.

Check it out at Indiegogo here.