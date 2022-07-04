OnePlus’ last ‘T’ series phone was released in 2020, and the company has since then been releasing two flagship phones a year, a regular model and a ‘Pro’ model. But it now looks like the company is returning to the old days, as rumors are circulating that it will announce the OnePlus 10T this year. Even more exciting is that we now have our first look at the upcoming OnePlus handset, courtesy of a collaboration between Smartprix and Steve Hemmerstoffer.

OnePlus 10T renders leak online.

OnePlus 10T retains the original OnePlus 10 Pro’s design, released earlier this year. You would first notice how the camera bump on the back looks similar to the one in the ‘Pro’ model. The 10T, however, will reportedly have a plastic frame and glass back.

The new upcoming ‘T’ branded phone will be equipped with premium specifications, but OnePlus is rumored to have removed some iconic features, including the Alert Slider and Hasselblad camera branding, both present in the ‘Pro’ models. According to the leaked renders, the OnePlus 10T will be available in two color options: Green and Black.

OnePlus 10T specifications

As per rumors, the OnePlus 10T features a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 E4 AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

As for the camera specs, the 10T reportedly has a triple camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50MP main, 16MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro sensor. A 32 MP camera is located inside the punch hole camera design for selfies and video calling.

The handset will draw power from a 4800mAh battery, and if that’s not enough for you, you can fully charge the battery quickly, thanks to the 150W fast charging support.

OnePlus 10T price and availability

The 10T won’t come cheap. Although the details are not out, the price is expected to be more than the pricing of the OnePlus 8T. Rumor has it that the Shenzhen tech firm will announce the smartphone at the end of this month.