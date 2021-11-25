We’ve been hearing rumors for the last few days that OnePlus is all set to release the OnePlus 9 RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 in India next month. Now, the OnePlus 9 RT has also been spotted on the OnePlus Care app in India, hinting that the official launch could be imminent.

According to rumors, the OnePlus 9 RT is all set to launch on December 16, and now that the smartphone has surfaced on OnePlus Care, the rumors might turn out to be a reality. Rumor also has it that the OnePlus 9 RT may launch as OnePlus RT in India.

ONEPLUS (9) RT SPECS

OnePlus 9 RT is equipped with Snapdragon 888 chipset, Samsung’s E4 AMOLED display, UFS 3.1 storage, Sony IMX766 sensor, 4,500 mAh battery, 65W fast charging, USB-C, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, under-display fingerprint reader, Bluetooth 5.2. The smartphone gets benefits from a 50 MP main camera, 16 MP wide-angle, 2 MP macro, and 16 MP selfie camera. The rear camera can record 4K videos at 60 fps, while the front camera can record 1080p at 30 fps.

ONEPLUS (9) RT INDIA RELEASE DATE

Currently, we don’t know anything as to when the smartphone will launch in India and Europe. But we’re willing to bet that users in India won’t have to wait longer for the OnePlus RT.

ONEPLUS (9) RT PRICE IN INDIA

According to rumors, the OnePlus RT could be priced between INR 40,000 to INR 44,000 in India.

