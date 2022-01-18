OnePlus will be very busy launching a couple of new devices in the first half of 2022. According to reliable Indian tipster Yogesh Brar, the Shenzhen tech firm will launch OnePlus Nord CE 2 in India next month. Next month will also see the launch of the OnePlus Nord N20 in Europe. Meanwhile, the company will reportedly launch the OnePlus 10 Pro globally in March.

Apart from smartphones, the company is said to launch the much-awaited ‘Unified OS’ in April. The new OS will be based on Android 12 will share the codebase with ColorOS. Add to that, new smart TVs, neckband noise-canceling earphones, new earbuds are rumored to go official in the coming few months.

ONEPLUS NORD N20 5G leaked SPECIFICATIONS

As for the specifications, the Nord 20 5G is expected to feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. It’ll offer a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP lens, and a 2MP third sensor. The smartphone uses a 16MP snapper for taking selfies and video chats. Nord N20 5G will be available in Grey and Purple color options, as can be seen in the renders.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 leaked specifications

According to Yogesh Brar, the Nord CE 2 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh ratio of 90 Hz. It’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor coupled with anywhere between 6GB to 12GB of RAM. the smartphone will feature a triple camera module on the backside, consisting 64MP main sensor, 8MP Ultra-Wide, and 2MP macro. For capturing selfies and video calling, it uses a 16 MP camera, located in the punch hole camera cutout.

The new OnePlus Nord 2 CE packs a 4,500 mAh battery and supports fast charging up to 65W. It’ll offer Android 12 out of the box.