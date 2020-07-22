OnePlus officially launched its much-awaited affordable smartphone, OnePlus Nord. Although OnePlus hasn’t started shipping OnePlus Nord, meaning buyers are yet to get a taste of the OnePlus’ latest mid-range smartphone, the company is rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.1 to its newly launched smartphone. The new update brings no new feature, but you do get a lot of camera improvement, and optimized video calling performance. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

System Optimized video calling performance Camera Optimized depth sensor effect

Optimized indoor image quality

Optimized efficiency for video shooting at 4K 60fps

Improved camera and system stability

Around 103MB in size, the update is being rolled out in a phased manner, but it’s likely that the update will be available for every OnePlus Nord smartphone by the time the company starts the shipping process.

OnePlus Nord is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC which is paired with 8/12 GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The phone will also have 64/128/256 GB of storage. OnePlus has also added a great 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that supports 90Hz refresh rate. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and the whole thing is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. For the camera, OnePlus has added a 48 MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8 MP 118-degrees ultra-wide lens, a 5 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, Nord has a dual-camera setup with a 32 MP selfie camera and an 8 MP 105-degree ultra-wide camera. Lastly, OnePlus has included a 4115 mAh battery and it supports 30W fast charging. OnePlus Nord will come with OxygenOS 10 which is based on Android 10.

OnePlus Nord will be launching in India and Europe. In India, the phone will be available on Amazon and OnePlus’s website/experience stores. The base 6/64 GB variant is priced at 24,999 INR but will be available starting in September. Apart from that, OnePlus has 8/128 GB and 12/256 GB variants priced at 27,999 INR and 29,999 INR respectively. These will be available starting 4th August. In Europe, the OnePlus Nord will start at €399 for the base 8/128 GB variant. The 6/64 GB variant will be exclusive to India.