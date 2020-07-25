OnePlus officially launched its much-awaited affordable smartphone, OnePlus Nord. Although OnePlus hasn’t started shipping OnePlus Nord, meaning buyers are yet to get a taste of the OnePlus’ latest mid-range smartphone, the company is rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.2 to its newly launched smartphone. The version number of the update, however, is different for different regions — OxygenOS 10.5.2.AC01AA for users in North America, OxygenOS 10.5.2.AC01DA for users in India, OxygenOS 10.5.2.AC01BA? for users in Europe.

The new OxygenOS update brings Android July 2020 security patch alongside improvements in the front camera video shooting experience, improvements in the rear camera experience, prep for the OnePlus Buds, and more. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

System Newly adapted OnePlus Buds firmware, easier to take advantage of wireless connection Newly adapted Dailyhunt with 90Hz refresh rate (IN only) Optimized the process of starting camera with gestures Optimized video calling performance Improved system stability and fixed general issues Updated Android security patch to 2020.07

Camera Optimized power efficiency for front camera video shooting at 4K 60fps Improved camera experience and system stability



This is the second OxygenOS update for OnePlus Nord smartphone this month. The last OxygenOS that was rolled out a few days ago added some improvements to the camera performance. And as was the case with the last OxygenOS update, the latest update is being rolled out in a phased manner, meaning if you’re using a Nord, the update might not show up on your smartphone today — you might have to wait a few more days to get the latest update.

You can update your OnePlus Nord smartphone to the latest OxygenOS update just by going to the Settings> System> System updates.