OnePlus has started pushing OxygenOS A.04 update for OnePlus Nord N20 smartphones. The update contains no new feature as this is meant to fix the security vulnerabilities and delivers on what it’s meant to do.

OxygenOS A.04 adds the latest Android April 2022 security patches, though which security vulnerabilities it has been fixed are now known. Additionally, the update includes general bug fixes and performance improvements.

The complete official changelog is given below.

OxygenOS A.04 update for OnePlus Nord N20

The Nord N20 is getting the Android April 2022 security patches a month later than most budget devices, but this is certainly not new for OnePlus. However, since OxygenOS A.04 is rolling out in a phased manner, it’s normal if you haven’t received it yet on your Nord N20. It will eventually be available for you in the coming days.

In related news, OnePlus recently pushed an update to its OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T handsets. However, the update added no new features except for some optimizations to the messaging experience and system stability improvements.

Meanwhile, OnePlus Nord N20 users can check for updates manually by going to the Settings>System>System updates.

If you’re using the Nord N20, hit the comments and let us know if you have received the update on your phone.