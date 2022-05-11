OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T get a new OxygenOS update

OnePlus is rolling out a new update for the OnePlus 8 series and the OnePlus 8T devices. The update adds no new features but comes with system stability improvements and optimization to the messaging experience.

OnePlus is rolling out these changes via an OxygenOS update. OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro users will get them via an update that carries version numbers IN2011_11.C.17 and IN2021_11.C.17, respectively. While the OnePlus 8 users are getting them via KB2001_11.C.17.

The changes are now rolling out in a phased manner, which means only a small percentage of the users will get the update today. A broader rollout will begin in a few days. Meanwhile, you can check out the complete official changelog of the update.

OnePlus 8 series update changelog

OnePlus 8T update changelog

OnePlus 8/ 8 Pro/ 8T users can check for updates by going to the Settings>System>System updates.

In other OnePlus-related news, the company has started the internal testing of its first-ever tablet OnePlus Pad in India. This is a clear indication that it’s close to officially launching the device in India.

Meanwhile, if you are using the OnePlus 8/ 8 Pro/ 8T, let us know in the comments if you have received the update on your device.