OnePlus has started pushing March 2022 security patch to Nord smartphones. The March 2022 security patch is now rolling out to OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N200 phones.

The security patch is available via a software update that carries version numbers 11.0.5 and 11.0.6.0 for Nord N10 and Nord N200 respectively. However, the new OxygenOS update doesn’t include any new features except the latest security patches.

You can read the official changelog in detail below.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G changelog

OnePlus Nord N200 5G changelog

OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 11.0.5/11.0.6.0 update in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using a OnePlus Nord N200 or Nord N10 5G, the update might not show up on your smartphone right now — you might have to wait a few more days to get it. Meanwhile, you can now check for updates just by heading to Settings>System>System updates.