OnePlus Nord CE users are now getting OxygenOS 11.0.5.5 update with camera improvements and important system improvements. The new OxygenOS update will, hopefully, improve the overall OS experience.

Talking about what’s new, the update includes improvements to the image clarity and stability, white balance consistency, imaging quality of Nightscape. The update also includes optimization for overheating control management, improvements to the system stability, and general bug fixes. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Optimized overheating control management Improved the stability and fixed known bugs

Camera Improved the image clarity and stability Improved the white balance consistency for better imaging uniformity Improved the imaging quality of Nightscape



The update is now rolling out in a phased manner, so you might not get the update right now. If that’s the case, then you should wait for a few more days to get the latest update on your OnePlus Nord CE smartphone.

Meanwhile, you can check for updates just by heading to Settings > System > System updates.

via XDA