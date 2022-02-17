OnePlus promised that it’d launch the OnePlus Nord CE successor on February 17, and it has kept its promise by announcing the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G for Indian markets. However, nothing is exciting about the launch as everything about the smartphone leaked before the launch.

On the bright side, the official launch event has revealed important details such as price, availability. According to the company, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will go on sale from February 22 in India. The smartphone will also make its debut in Europe. Users in Europe will be able to buy Nord CE 2 5G from March 10.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G starts at INR 23,999 and goes up to INR 24,999. You can see the specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G below.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 2 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh ratio of 90 Hz. Powering the smartphone will be the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor coupled with anywhere between 6GB and 8GB of RAM.

Rumor has it that Nord CE 2 5G has a triple rear camera setup. We’re talking about a 64MP (f/1.79) (Omnivision), an 8MP (f/2.25) (FOV – 119°) (EIS) Ultra-wide, and a 2MP (f/2.4) inside a rectangular camera bump at the back of the smartphone. The smartphone also features a 16MP (f/2.45) (EIS) (Sony IMX471) front camera. The selfie camera is located in the punch hole camera cut out.

The new OnePlus Nord 2 CE packs a 4,500 mAh battery and supports fast charging up to 65W. It comes with Android 12 out of the box. The smartphone will be available in two color options — Bahama Blue, Grey Mirror.