OnePlus Nord CE 2 is the company’s new mid-range smartphone that will be the successor to last year’s OnePlus Nord CE. The recently confirmed that it would launch the smartphone in India on February 17, so we’re only a few hours away from launch. But before the official launch event, the 4K official renders of the smartphone have been leaked, courtesy of tipster Ishan Agarwal.

The leaked 4K official renders show off the smartphone in Grey Sierra and Bahamas Blue color options. Also, the renders do reveal pretty much every detail about the smartphone, though we already know about the details. But in case you haven’t been following our Nord CE 2-related coverage, you can click here to get all the latest development about the smartphone in one place.

Meanwhile, you can check out the leaked official renders of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 below.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 rumored specifications

According to previous rumors, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh ratio of 90 Hz. The smartphone will reportedly be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor coupled with anywhere between 6GB and 8GB of RAM.

Rumor has it that Nord CE 2 5G will have a triple rear camera setup. We’re talking about a 64MP (f/1.79) (Omnivision), an 8MP (f/2.25) (FOV – 119°) (EIS) Ultra-wide, and a 2MP (f/2.4) inside a rectangular camera bump at the back of the smartphone. The smartphone will also feature a 16MP (f/2.45) (EIS) (Sony IMX471) front camera. The selfie camera is located in the punch hole camera cut out.

The new OnePlus Nord 2 CE is said to pack a 4,500 mAh battery and supports fast charging up to 65W. It’ll offer Android 12 out of the box. The smartphone will be available in two color options — Bahama Blue, Grey Sierra.

If you’re from India., are you looking forward to buying the OnePlus Nord CE 2 smartphone? Let us know down in the comments.