OnePlus is making some changes to the naming scheme of its mid-range Nord series. The company is reportedly planning to replace the OnePlus Nord 2 with OnePlus Nord 2T. If popular Indian tipster Yogesh Brar is to be believed, the new ‘T’ branded phone will be announced in India in April-May period.

The tipster has also revealed some important information about the smartphone. According to Brar, the smartphone will be priced between Rs. 30,000-Rs. 40,000. So, the smartphone is priced similarly to its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord 2. We also came to know about the specifications of the smartphone, courtesy of tipster @OnLeaks(via Digit).

OnePlus Nord 2T specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2T is rumored to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a 2400×1080 pixel resolution. The smartphone will run Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 out of the box.

Talking about the cameras, the OnePlus Nord 2T will feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 32MP front camera. We know nothing beyond the camera’s megapixel count, but we’re expecting to get more details in the coming days.

OnePlus Nord 2T will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging, which is the same charging technology that the OnePlus 10 Pro uses.

Meanwhile, OnePlus will release yet another Nord phone, but it’ll be available in the Indian market before Nord 2T. If rumors are to be believed, the company will release OnePlus Nord CE 2, which will succeed the Nord CE, in February. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 when it launches. Below are the rumored specifications of the smartphone.

ONEPLUS NORD CE 2 LEAKED SPECIFICATIONS

According to Yogesh Brar, the Nord CE 2 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh ratio of 90 Hz. It’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor coupled with anywhere between 6GB to 12GB of RAM. the smartphone will feature a triple camera module on the backside, consisting 64MP primary sensor, 8MP Ultra-Wide, and 2MP macro. It uses a 16 MP camera to capture selfies and video calling, located in the punch hole camera cutout.

The new OnePlus Nord 2 CE packs a 4,500 mAh battery and supports fast charging up to 65W. It’ll offer Android 12 out of the box.