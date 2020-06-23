OnePlus made a reputation as a company that offers flagship features at an affordable price point. Interestingly, the company has also raised the price of its smartphones every year so much so that its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8 Pro now shares a very similar price point as the flagships from Samsung and Apple. This led to people thinking that OnePlus is going to turn itself into a flagship-smartphone brand.

While OnePlus is focussing on competing with industry leaders like Samsung and Apple in the flagship territory by making more premium smartphones, the company won’t stop making “affordable product line” in the future. In an OnePlus community post, CEO Pete Lau confirmed a “new, more affordable smartphone product line.” The CEO said that the company would bring premium, flagship features to these new affordable smartphones that the company will be launching in the near future.

Unfortunately, OnePlus’ upcoming affordable smartphones will initially be limited to Europe and India, with North America getting these smartphones at a later date.

The CEO’s statement, in a way, confirms the existence of the OnePlus Z/OnePlus Nord, which, according to rumors, is going to be OnePlus’ upcoming affordable flagship.

OnePlus Nord is rumored to feature a 6.56-inch super AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by a 4,300mAh battery. The in-display fingerprint sensor is another exciting feature that will be added to the upcoming OnePlus Z. The smartphone will rely on Snapdragon 765 for processing power and will pack 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The smartphone will be available at a price point of Rs. 24,990(~$330) in India and will officially be launched on July 10 in India.