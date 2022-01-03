Months after launching the OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 in China, the company is finally gearing up for the India launch. OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 are finally coming to India on January 14, according to the OnePlus India website.

The OnePlus India website also ditched previous rumors that suggested that the OnePlus 9 RT would be called OnePlus RT in India.

OnePlus is also offering users in India a chance to win OnePlus 9RT and the Buds Z2. All you need to do is click on the ‘Notify Me’ button on the OnePlus’ launch event page.

ONEPLUS 9 RT RUMORED SPECS

OnePlus 9RT is equipped with Snapdragon 888 chipset, Samsung’s E4 AMOLED display, UFS 3.1 storage, Sony IMX766 sensor, 4,500 mAh battery, 65W fast charging, USB-C, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, under-display fingerprint reader, Bluetooth 5.2. The smartphone gets benefits from a 50 MP main camera, 16 MP wide-angle, 2 MP macro, and 16 MP selfie camera. The rear camera can record 4K videos at 60 fps, while the front camera can record 1080p at 30 fps.

According to rumors, the OnePlus RT could be priced between INR 40,000 to INR 44,000 in India.

OnePlus Buds Z2 specs

OnePlus Buds Z2 includes Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, IP55 certification, support for Dolby Atmos, Transparency Mode, which lets outside sound in so that you can hear what’s going on around you.

OnePlus Buds Z2 is the direct successor to last year’s OnePlus Buds Z, and according to rumors, they will be pricier than their predecessor in India. The new OnePlus earbuds are expected to be priced at INR 4,999 in India. The earbuds will be available in a single Pearl White color option, while the Obsidian Black color option will reportedly be available at a later date.