OnePlus is now pushing a new OxygenOS update to the OnePlus 9R smartphones. The update carries version number OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 and brings no new features, but that doesn’t make the update less important than a feature update.
OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 includes improved power consumption, general bug fixes, and that’s pretty much all that it offers. You can read the full official changelog below.
Changelog
- System
- Reduced power consumption in specific scenarios
- Fixed known issues for a better experience
OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 update in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using OnePlus 9R, the update might not show up on your smartphone right now — you might have to wait a few more days to get it. Meanwhile, you can now check for updates just by heading to Settings>System>System updates.
