OnePlus is now pushing a new OxygenOS update to the OnePlus 9R smartphones. The update carries version number OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 and brings no new features, but that doesn’t make the update less important than a feature update.

OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 includes improved power consumption, general bug fixes, and that’s pretty much all that it offers. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Reduced power consumption in specific scenarios Fixed known issues for a better experience



OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 update in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using OnePlus 9R, the update might not show up on your smartphone right now — you might have to wait a few more days to get it. Meanwhile, you can now check for updates just by heading to Settings>System>System updates.