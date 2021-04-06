OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get camera and battery fixes with the latest OxygenOS update

OnePlus is pushing a new OxygenOS update to the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. The update carries version number OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 and adds camera improvements, improved power consumption performance, general bug fixes, and performance improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Improved the power consumption performance to extend the battery life Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Camera Improved the shooting and recording experience

Network Improved the stability of telecommunication functions Improved the WLAN transmission performance and stability



This is an incremental rollout, meaning not every OnePlus 9 user will get the update on day one. Nevertheless, you check for the update manually by navigating to Settings > System > System updates. But before you install the update, a word of caution: make sure that the battery level of your OnePlus 9 smartphone is above 30% and that the minimum storage space available is 3GB.