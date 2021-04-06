OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get camera and battery fixes with the latest OxygenOS update

OnePlus is pushing a new OxygenOS update to the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. The update carries version number OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 and adds camera improvements, improved power consumption performance, general bug fixes, and performance improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.
Changelog
- System
- Improved the power consumption performance to extend the battery life
- Fixed known issues and improved system stability
- Camera
- Improved the shooting and recording experience
- Network
- Improved the stability of telecommunication functions
- Improved the WLAN transmission performance and stability
This is an incremental rollout, meaning not every OnePlus 9 user will get the update on day one. Nevertheless, you check for the update manually by navigating to Settings > System > System updates. But before you install the update, a word of caution: make sure that the battery level of your OnePlus 9 smartphone is above 30% and that the minimum storage space available is 3GB.
