OnePlus has officially confirmed that the OnePlus Buds Z2 will be launched alongside OnePlus 9 RT in China on October 13. However, the company has made no announcements regarding the official launch in places like India and Europe, leaving us in the dark about when it will set foot on these markets.

OnePlus’ confirmation isn’t what’s making the headlines. The official renders of the OnePlus 9 RT have recently been leaked, giving us a closer look at what the smartphone looks like from every angle, courtesy of famous tipsters Evan Blass and Ishan Agarwal.

As expected, the new OnePlus 9 RT looks very similar to the OnePlus 9R, and if anything that’s is different from the former is its camera module, which is different from what the latter offers. When it comes to the front part of the smartphone, there aren’t any noteworthy differences between the 9R and 9 RT.

Gallery

The official renders of the OnePlus Buds Z2 have also been leaked alongside those of the OnePlus 9R. However, we already know how the upcoming OnePlus looks like, thanks to previous leaks. What we didn’t know was the color options it’d be available in. And that changes today as the leaked official renders reveal that the Buds Z2 will be available in black and white. This, however, doesn’t rule out the possibility of the OnePlus Buds Z2 coming in more color options. You can know more about the earbuds here.

Meanwhile, you can check the rumored specs of the upcoming OnePlus 9 RT smartphone below.