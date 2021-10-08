OnePlus has officially confirmed that the OnePlus Buds Z2 will be launched alongside OnePlus 9 RT in China on October 13. However, the company has made no announcements regarding the official launch in places like India and Europe, leaving us in the dark about when it will set foot on these markets.
OnePlus’ confirmation isn’t what’s making the headlines. The official renders of the OnePlus 9 RT have recently been leaked, giving us a closer look at what the smartphone looks like from every angle, courtesy of famous tipsters Evan Blass and Ishan Agarwal.
As expected, the new OnePlus 9 RT looks very similar to the OnePlus 9R, and if anything that’s is different from the former is its camera module, which is different from what the latter offers. When it comes to the front part of the smartphone, there aren’t any noteworthy differences between the 9R and 9 RT.
The official renders of the OnePlus Buds Z2 have also been leaked alongside those of the OnePlus 9R. However, we already know how the upcoming OnePlus looks like, thanks to previous leaks. What we didn’t know was the color options it’d be available in. And that changes today as the leaked official renders reveal that the Buds Z2 will be available in black and white. This, however, doesn’t rule out the possibility of the OnePlus Buds Z2 coming in more color options. You can know more about the earbuds here.
Meanwhile, you can check the rumored specs of the upcoming OnePlus 9 RT smartphone below.
ONEPLUS 9 RT RUMORED SPECIFICATIONS
If the previous rumors are to be believed, the new OnePlus 9 RT will feature a 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel, a 4500mAh battery with 65W charging. It will use OnePlus Nord 2’s 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. For taking selfies, the smartphone will offer a 16 MP front camera. It’ll be based on Android 11, but users will be able to update to Android 12 when OnePlus makes it available. Other features include NFC, dual stereo speakers, an X-axis vibration motor, 5G support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port, in-display fingerprint sensor, UFS 3.1.
ONEPLUS 9 RT AVAILABILITY
Unlike the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, the new OnePlus 9 RT will be available in select markets. Apart from China, the smartphone will be available in Europe and India. You can track all the latest news related to OnePlus 9 RT here.