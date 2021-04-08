OnePlus launched the OnePlus 9 series on March 23, so those who wanted to buy the smartphone early are already using the smartphone. However, some early adopters are not enjoying the experience as they are facing some overheating issues while using the camera app. Some users are also complaining that they are facing overheating issues during charging and setup.

The overheating issues are pronounced especially when users attempt to record long 4K UHD or 8K video in hot conditions. And while it’s easy to believe that something could be wrong with the camera app, it’s unclear what is causing the issues. Luckily, though, not all OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones are affected by the bug.

OnePlus, on the other hand, is aware of the issue and will be working on a fix(via Android Police). Unfortunately, we don’t have a timeline about when the fix will be available for OnePlus 9 Pro devices. The company expected to add the fix in one of its upcoming OxygenOS updates.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 Pro owners whose devices are affected have no choice but to wait until the official fix becomes available. If you using the OnePlus 9 Pro., you can describe what issues you are facing down in the comments section.

Source: OnePlus Forum; Twitter;