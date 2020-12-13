OnePlus 9 is OnePlus’ upcoming flagship offering, and sources say the company will release the smartphone in mid-March. Apart from the launch date, we now know a lot of other things about the smartphone, courtesy of PhoneArena, which claimed to have obtained the first hands-on images of the smartphone. These images give us a clear look at the OnePlus 9 from every angle.

Gallery

As you can see in the above images, the OnePlus 9 has an updated camera module, where you’re seeing two larger sensors and a much smaller third camera, and the usual LED flash. The camera bump also features the ‘Ultra Shot’ branding. Software running the prototype device suggests the smartphone will have a 48MP and 16MP shooters, though there is still a lot that we don’t know about the OnePlus 9 camera.

Looking at the front, we can see the OnePlus 9 prototype device features a flat display panel and according to PhoneArena, it measures in at 6.55-inches. We can also see the bezels are slim. Overall, and the smartphone looks very similar to the OnePlus 8T.

Talking about the back of the smartphone, we’re not seeing the usual OnePlus logo, instead what we’re seeing is a logo designed only for the OnePlus’ prototype smartphones.

Moreover, the OnePlus 9 is confirmed to be based on Snapdragon 888 processor. The model that you’re seeing uses 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, but that definitely doesn’t mean that we won’t see a higher variant with more storage and RAM. According to PhoneArena, the OnePlus 9 has support for a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR content. The smartphone has a display resolution of 2400 x 1080p (Full-HD+).

We recently reported OnePlus’ upcoming flagship smartphone will include three models this year as the company is said to be adding 9E to the lineup. It’s likely that OnePlus will use the Snapdragon 888 in the 9E, too. Apart from that, it’ll offer Android 11 out of the box, as you’d expect from a flagship phone of 2021.

How many of you’re excited about the OnePlus 9? Let’s know in the comments below.