OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones are now getting OxygenOS 11.2.7.7 update. With the latest update installed, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro users will get camera improvements, reduced power consumption, general bug fixes, and system stability improvements.
Talking about the camera improvements, the update includes a new HDR toggle to support manual settings. It also comes with an improved shooting and recording experience. You can read the full official changelog below.
Changelog
- System
- Reduced power consumption in specific scenarios
- Fixed known issues and improved stability
- Camera
- Newly added HDR toggle to support manual settings?Path: Menu options in the upper right corner of the screen-Dynamic video) (9 Pro-specific)
- Improved the shooting and recording experience
OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 11.2.7.7 update in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using a OnePlus 9/ 9Pro, the update might not show up on your smartphone right now — you might have to wait a few more days to get it. Meanwhile, you can now check for updates just by heading to Settings>System>System updates.