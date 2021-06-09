OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones are now getting OxygenOS 11.2.7.7 update. With the latest update installed, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro users will get camera improvements, reduced power consumption, general bug fixes, and system stability improvements.

Talking about the camera improvements, the update includes a new HDR toggle to support manual settings. It also comes with an improved shooting and recording experience. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Reduced power consumption in specific scenarios Fixed known issues and improved stability

Camera Newly added HDR toggle to support manual settings?Path: Menu options in the upper right corner of the screen-Dynamic video) (9 Pro-specific) Improved the shooting and recording experience



OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 11.2.7.7 update in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using a OnePlus 9/ 9Pro, the update might not show up on your smartphone right now — you might have to wait a few more days to get it. Meanwhile, you can now check for updates just by heading to Settings>System>System updates.