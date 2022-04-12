OnePlus has confirmed that it will hold an event in India on April 28 to launch new products. While the company hasn’t officially confirmed the details related to what’s coming on that date, rumor has it that the Shenzhen tech firm will announce the OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite, and Nord Buds.

OnePlus India and Amazon India websites have a dedicated landing page containing no information other than dates. According to the company’s website, the event will start at 7 PM IST in India, 1:30 PM in the UK, and 06:30 AM PST.

We have already heard rumors about the OnePlus 10R, Nord Buds, and Nord CE 2 Lite. But we’d love to get some surprise on April 28. Meanwhile, you can check the specifications of the upcoming OnePlus device below.

ONEPLUS NORD CE 2 LITE RUMORED SPECIFICATIONS

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will reportedly feature a 6.59-inch Full HD fluid display. Powering the smartphone will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G coupled with 6/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage.

Talking about the cameras, the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has a triple camera setup on the rear end, consisting of a 64MP primary lens and two 2MP lenses. Users will get a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone will pack a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It’s likely to be based on Android 12-based on OxygenOS 12.

ONEPLUS 10R RUMORED SPECS

The OnePlus 10R, which will be the toned-down variant of the OnePlus 10, will be based on MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. While the MediaTek is a flagship tier chip, it isn’t as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which powers the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The 10R will have 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Its display will feature a 120Hz high refresh rate technology and will be based on Android 12-based OxygenOS. The smartphone will have the 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Know more about the OnePlus 10R here.

OnePlus Nord Buds rumored specs

This will be the first Nord-branded truly wireless earbuds. The Nord Buds are expected to have the following features:

41mAh battery capacity

480mAh charging case

a physical button on the ear tips for play/pause, music change, and more controls

The Nord Buds are likely to miss out on the Active Noise Cancellation feature. They’re expected to come in Black, but more color options may also launch after the official unveiling.

Which upcoming OnePlus products are you excited about the most? Share your thoughts in the comments section.