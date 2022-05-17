OnePlus 9 5G smartphone is now available at an all-time low price of $499, down from its original price tag of $729. However, the deal is available only today, so you need to decide quickly if you want to buy the OnePlus 9 5G as you have less than 24 hours.

You will pay $230 less than the original price if you buy the handset before the deal closes. For the first time, the OnePlus 9 5G has got a $230 discount. On top of that, you can also save $100 more if you have an older OnePlus handset, thanks to the trade-in offer. If you have one, the price comes down to $399, and that’s an excellent price for all that you are getting.

You can check out the specifications of the handset below.

OnePlus 9 5G Key features

A 6.55-inch AMOLED display

Snapdragon 888 SoC

48MP 3-sensor Hasselblad camera array, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, and 2MP monochrome lens

65W USB-C fast charging, 15W wireless speeds

Fast and smooth performance across every app

You can buy the OnePlus 9 5G handset here from the official OnePlus store. The discount is available on both the color variants, which means both Winter Mist and Astral Black variants are 31% off on the official OnePlus Store. Mind you, this is an 8GB/128GB variant and is not the unlocked model, so make sure you’re getting what you want.