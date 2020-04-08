OnePlus 8 series is one of the heavily leaked smartphones so far this year, so we already know quite a lot about the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. However, while the OnePlus CEO clarified that OnePlus 8 would be under the $1,000 price bracket, the CEO didn’t reveal the exact price point of the duo.

And now, just six days before the OnePlus 8 launch event, a German news outlet WinFuture has provided us all the details about the price of every variant of OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. Both the smartphones will be available in two different variants — 8GB/128 and 12GB/256GB.

The price of the upcoming OnePlus 8 series will be significantly higher than its predecessors, as OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had already said in an interview. The most affordable OnePlus 8 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost 719/729 euros(~$783/$794), while the 12GB/256GB model will be priced at 819/829 euros(~$892/$902).

The OnePlus 8 Pro will cost $100 more than the price of the OnePlus 8. The Pro model with 8GB RAM and 128 storage will be available at a price point of 919/929 euros(~$1000/$1011), while the 12GB/256GB model will cost 1009/1019(~$1098/$1109).

OnePlus 8 8GB / 128GB: approx. 719/729 euros(~$783/$794)

OnePlus 8 12GB / 256GB: approx. 819/829 euros(~$892/$902)

OnePlus 8 Pro 8GB / 128GB: approx. 919/929 euros(~$1000/$1011)

OnePlus 8 Pro 12GB / 256GB: approx. 1009/1019(~$1098/$1109)

For the sake of comparison, last year’s OnePlus 7T is currently priced at £549 (~$681) in the UK, while the 7T Pro is selling at £699 (~$868). OnePlus CEO Pete Lau attributed the increase in price to the introduction of 5G technology in the OnePlus 8 series.

The company will unveil both the smartphones at an event that will be taking place on April 14.