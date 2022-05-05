OnePlus no longer makes only phones. The Shenzhen tech company is entering different product markets to diversify its business. OnePlus will reportedly include a tablet, the OnePlus Pad, in its product portfolio.

With the OnePlus Pad trademark now registered in India, it’s safe to assume that it will be the official name for the tablet when it launches. Renowned leaker Mukul Sharma has said that the internal testing of OnePlus has begun, which is a clear indication that the company’s first tablet will debut in India sooner than you think.

Mukul Sharma’s prediction is perfectly in line with what the previous rumors suggested. Rumor has it that the OnePlus Pad would go official in the first half of 2022. So, all these rumors suggest that the OnePlus tablet will launch within the next couple of months.

The OnePlus Pad trademark, which was “Marked for Exam” so far, has finally been registered in India.

Additionally, can confirm that the internal testing of the OnePlus Pad has already begun. We can expect the Indian launch to happen soon now.

The OnePlus Pad isn’t a mysterious device, though. Thanks to previous leaks, we’ve learned about its specifications and pricing. However, we might get additional details on specs from the company on the launch day. Meanwhile, you can read the leaked specifications below.

ONEPLUS PAD RUMORED SPECIFICATIONS

According to previous rumors, the OnePlus Pad features a 12.4-inch FHD+ OLED screen and is powered by Snapdragon 865 coupled with 6GB of RAM. It has 128GB of storage. Rumor has it that the Oppo Pad packs a 10090mAh battery with fast charging support of 45W.

As for the camera, the tablet has a dual-camera setup on the backside and has a single selfie camera on the front. The dual camera consists of 13MP and 5MP lenses, while the front camera is 8MP.

Other features may include a side fingerprint Sensor, 3.5mm Jack, and Bluetooth 5.1. The tablet will reportedly be based on Android 12.

ONEPLUS PAD PRICE(RUMORED)

As per the leaker, OnePlus’ upcoming tablet will cost CN¥2999(~$471) for the 6GB/128GB variant. However, this could be the launch price in China, and you cannot tell the price in other countries just by doing the currency conversion.