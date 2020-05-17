OnePlus 7T series gets 960 FPS super slow-mo mode and 4K ultra-wide recording in latest OxygenOS Open Beta 3 update

OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta 3 update for OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro smartphones a few days ago. The Open Beta 3 update added a couple of important new features alongside the Android April Security patch.

However, the company also added two useful new features but didn’t mention them in the official changelog. And now, courtesy of the Reddit user u/sneakerspark, we know about features that OnePlus silently added in the latest Open Beta 3 update.

With the Open Beta 3 installed on your OnePlus 7T/ 7T Pro, you’ll now be able to capture super slow-mo at 960 fps at 720p. The update also brings the ability to record 4K videos at 30 fps from the ultra-wide camera.

Besides these two changes, the update includes the following features:

Official changelog

System Optimized the volume adjustment to improve user experience

Added the missing recording icon in call screen

Updated Android security patch to 2020.04

Fixed known issues and improved system stability Phone Added the ringing duration info for missed calls

Now you can switch your mobile data on phone calls supported with VoLTE Camera Added a feature which can now detect dirt on the camera lens, prompting a quick cleanup for better image and video quality

For those not aware, Open Beta builds give you access to features that are not public yet, so you can get access to many new features before the majority of the OnePlus users. However, these are not stable builds, meaning you’re likely to face a few issues while using your phone. And if you’re fine with that, you can join the Open Beta Program anytime.

Before you proceed, don’t forget to back up your OnePlus 7T or 7T Pro and make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for the update process to be smooth.