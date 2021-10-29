OnePlus 7, 7T series are now getting the October 2021 security patches and more via the latest OxygenOS 11.0.4.1 update.
Talking about what’s new in the update, the OnePlus 7 and 7T owners will get improved system stability, fixes for the incoming call issue alongside the October patches. You can read the full official changelog below.
Changelog
- System
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.10
- Improved system stability
- Phone
- Fixed the issue of delayed display of incoming calls interface
However, it’s worth noting that the update is being rolled out in a phased manner, so you may not get the update right now. And if that’s the case, you should patiently wait for a few more days to download the update. Meanwhile, OnePlus 7/7T owners can install the OxygenOS 11.0.4.1 update by going to Settings > System > System updates.
Comments