OnePlus 7, 7T series are now getting the October 2021 security patches and more via the latest OxygenOS 11.0.4.1 update.

Talking about what’s new in the update, the OnePlus 7 and 7T owners will get improved system stability, fixes for the incoming call issue alongside the October patches. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

  • System
    • Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.10
    • Improved system stability
  • Phone
    • Fixed the issue of delayed display of incoming calls interface

However, it’s worth noting that the update is being rolled out in a phased manner, so you may not get the update right now. And if that’s the case, you should patiently wait for a few more days to download the update. Meanwhile, OnePlus 7/7T owners can install the OxygenOS 11.0.4.1 update by going to Settings > System > System updates.

