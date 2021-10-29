OnePlus 7, 7T series are now getting the October 2021 security patches and more via the latest OxygenOS 11.0.4.1 update.

Talking about what’s new in the update, the OnePlus 7 and 7T owners will get improved system stability, fixes for the incoming call issue alongside the October patches. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.10 Improved system stability

Phone Fixed the issue of delayed display of incoming calls interface



However, it’s worth noting that the update is being rolled out in a phased manner, so you may not get the update right now. And if that’s the case, you should patiently wait for a few more days to download the update. Meanwhile, OnePlus 7/7T owners can install the OxygenOS 11.0.4.1 update by going to Settings > System > System updates.