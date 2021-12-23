OnePlus is now rolling out OxygenOS 11.0.5.1. to OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro. OnePlus claims to have fixed the bug where WhatsApp users couldn’t send or receive media files. Apart from that, the update also brings system stability improvements alongside the Android December 2021 security patch. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

System Fixed the issue that WhatsApp cannot send and receive media files Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.12 Improved system stability



Talking about the OxygenOS 11.0.5.1., this update is being rolled out in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re one of the few who are using the smartphone right now, you might not get it today. OnePlus, however, confirmed that it’ll begin a broader rollout in a few days.