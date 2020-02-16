OnePlus is now rolling out some exciting new updates to OnePlus 7, 7Pro, and 7T Pro smartphones. If you’re using OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro and based in India, you’ll receive OxygenOS 10.3.1, and OnePlus 7 or 7 Pro users in the other parts of the world will receive OxygenOS 10.0.4. One the other hand, OnePlus 7T Pro users in India and other parts of the world will receive OxygenOS 10.3.1 and OxygenOS 10.0.7 respectively.

All three smartphones have received the exact same features. Android January security patch, Cloud Service, support for VoWi-Fi are some of the useful new features that you’ll find in the latest OxygenOS update. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog for OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

System Optimized the RAM management improved black/blank screen issues with some apps Added the feature to support reminders for privacy alerts Improved system stability and fixed general bugs Updated Android security patch to 2020.1

Network (India Only) Integrated the VoWifi registration for the Jio Sim

Cloud Service (India Only) Supported synchronization with Notes and Contacts

Work-Life Balance (India Only) Optimized message notification Optimized the mode and app selection Added location, calendar, auto-track feature

Cricket Scores (India Only) Add Cricket scores as a card in your Shelf for quickest access to live match scores and team updates



Changelog for OnePlus 7T Pro

System Optimized the RAM management improved black/blank screen issues with some apps Added the feature to support reminders for privacy alerts Improved system stability and fixed general bugs Updated Android security patch to 2020.1

Network (India Only) Integrated the VoWifi registration for the Jio Sim

Cloud Service (India Only) Supported synchronization with Notes and Contacts

Work-Life Balance (India Only) Optimized message notification Optimized the mode and app selection Added location, calendar, auto-track feature

Cricket Scores (India Only) Add Cricket scores as a card in your Shelf for quickest access to live match scores and team updates



These updates are rolling out in a phased manner, meaning that those who are using a OnePlus 7 or a 7 Pro, or a 7T might not get the OxygenOS 10.0.7. update today. OnePlus, however, confirmed that it’ll begin a broader rollout in a few days.

