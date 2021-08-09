OnePlus is now rolling out OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 3 update to OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones, according to users on the OnePlus forums. The new Open Beta update includes no new features but contains a fix for the issue related to the VoWiFi and Work-Life Balance. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Optimized background process management mechanism to improve battery life Improved the smoothness of YouTube playing videos Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Network Fixed the failed issue of enabling VoWiFi

Work-Life Balance Fixed the issue that the feature doesn’t work when the screen is locked



For those not aware, OxygenOS Open Beta builds give you access to features that are not public yet, so you can get access to many new features before the majority of the OnePlus users. However, these are not stable builds, meaning you’re likely to face a couple of issues while using your phone. And if you’re fine with that, you can join the OxygenOS Open Beta Program to install the Open Beta 3 update.

Before you proceed, don’t forget to back up your OnePlus 6 or 6T and make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for the update process to be smooth. If you meet all the prerequisites, you can navigate to the Settings > System > System updates to install the latest OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 3 update.