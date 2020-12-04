OnePlus has started pushing OxygenOS 10.3.7 update to OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones. The update brings a number of new features to Game Space, bug fixes and performance improvements, system stability improvements, Android November 2020 security patch. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

System Newly added “Hide silent notifications in status bar” feature to filter unimportant notifications, making the app notification management easier( Route: Settings>Apps & Notifications> Notifications> Advanced> Hide silent notifications in status bar ) Fixed the small probability issue that Screenshot may fail Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.11 Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Game Space Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for WhatsApp and INS (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode) Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out



This update will be rolled out in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using OnePlus 6 or OnePlus 6T, the update might not show up on your smartphone today — you might have to wait a few more days to get the latest update on your smartphone.