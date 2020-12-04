OnePlus has started pushing OxygenOS 10.3.7 update to OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones. The update brings a number of new features to Game Space, bug fixes and performance improvements, system stability improvements, Android November 2020 security patch. You can see the official changelog below.
Changelog
- System
- Newly added “Hide silent notifications in status bar” feature to filter unimportant notifications, making the app notification management easier( Route: Settings>Apps & Notifications> Notifications> Advanced> Hide silent notifications in status bar )
- Fixed the small probability issue that Screenshot may fail
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.11
- Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
- Game Space
- Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience
- Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for WhatsApp and INS (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)
- Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out
This update will be rolled out in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using OnePlus 6 or OnePlus 6T, the update might not show up on your smartphone today — you might have to wait a few more days to get the latest update on your smartphone.
Comments