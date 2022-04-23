OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, and Nord Buds are three new products that OnePlus will launch in India next week. We have heard rumors from reliable sources about their specifications and other details. Today, we are hearing from leaker Yogesh Brar about what could be the possible price of these upcoming three new OnePlus devices.

According to the leaker, the base variant of the OnePlus 10R with 80W fast-charging support will cost Rs. 38,999(~$510), while the most premium model will set you back Rs. 44,999(~$588) in India. The base variant has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the premium model features 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and 150W fast-charging support. It will be available in Black and Green colors.

As per Brar, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will also be available in two variants—one that costs Rs. 17,999(~$235), and a slightly more expensive model is priced at Rs. 19,999(~$262). It reportedly has 128GB storage and 6GB/8GB RAM depending on which variant you buy. The Nord CE 2 Lite will be available in Blue and Black color options.

OnePlus Nord Buds, on the other hand, will be the company’s cheapest truly wireless earbuds to date. The new Nord Buds are expected to be priced at Rs. 2,999(~$39) and will come in Black and White color options.

OnePlus confirmed that it would launch these new devices on April 28. Of course, we will get to know more information about these new launches on that date. Meanwhile, you can check out the leaked specifications of these products below.

ONEPLUS 10R SPECIFICATIONS

Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 chip, the OnePlus 10R will have a 120Hz high refresh rate technology and will be based on Android 12-based OxygenOS. It will also have the 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. You can learn more about the 10R here.

ONEPLUS NORD BUDS SPECIFICATIONS

A 41mAh battery capacity, 480mAh charging case, and a physical button on the ear tips for play/pause, music change, and more controls are some of the exciting features of the Nord Buds. However, none of this is confirmed by the company, so take it with a pinch of salt.

Let us know in the comments section if you are excited about these new OnePlus devices.