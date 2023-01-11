OneNote ‘Dictate’ now available to Mac users in Beta Channel

After months, Microsoft is now bringing the ‘Dictate’ capability to OneNote for Mac to allow AI-backed voice commands. The new feature is now available to OneNote for Mac Beta Channel users running Version 16.68 (Build 22121100) or later.

This is not captivating news for many OneNote users since the feature has been available for Windows and web users of the app since August last year. It was first introduced to Windows, and then Microsoft delivered it to OneNote for the web just after a day. Unfortunately, no words were given for Mac users expecting to experience the same capability. And while it took the Redmond company over four months to bring the same feature to the said users, it is now arriving to Office Insiders of OneNote for Mac.

“To break away from the keyboard and stay in the flow, use the Dictate feature with AI-backed voice commands to add, format, edit, and organize your text,” announced Sofia Thomas, a product manager of the Office Voice team. “You can leverage the power of your voice to conquer the blank page and capture notes at the speed of thought in more than 50 supported languages!”

Aside from the announcement of the arrival of the Dictate capability to OneNote for Mac users, Microsoft said that it would also deliver new voice commands in the coming months. It is unclear if it will cover all platforms, but the company said it would include commands already available in other Office apps.