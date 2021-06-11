Microsoft has announced that they are updating the PDF Reader in the OneDrive app for Android with an option of 3 eye-friendly colours.

With 3 new colour modes for viewing PDFs—day, night, and sepia—users have more control over the appearance of PDFs and how much blue light they see.

To use the new nighttime reading mode,

Open a PDF in OneDrive for Android, and tap to expand the bottom sheet of the screen. Tap Appearance. In the Appearance window, select the colored circle for day, night, or sepia mode. Night time reading mode for PDF viewing View image in new tab

Microsoft will begin rolling the update out to the Google Play Store in early June and expect to complete the rollout by early July.