OneDrive now supports differential sync for all personal and business users

During SharePoint Conference 2019 last year, Microsoft announced that improved Differential sync feature is coming to OneDrive clients.

Differential sync feature brings the ability to sync only the parts of large files that have changed, not the entire file. This makes the file synchronization process faster for these files. It also reduces the time taken to upload and download a file as well as consumed bandwidth. In addition to Office file types, common file types such as JPEG, PDF,MOV,MP4 etc., stored in OneDrive and SharePoint are supported by this Differential sync feature.

Microsoft yesterday announced that Differential sync feature is now available to all OneDrive personal and business account users.

Source: Microsoft