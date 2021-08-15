Both reminding us that Samsung is not the only one who makes foldable phones, and that Motorola keeps their promises, Motorola has just launched the Android 11 update for the original 2019 Motorola Razr on Verizon.

The update has been announced on Verizon’s Motorola Razr support site on the 13th of August and delivers the OS update and the July 2021 Android Security Update.

Verizon notes:

Android OS 11 Update Android OS 11 is optimized for how you use your phone. Say hello to new and improved powerful device controls, easier ways to manage conversations, privacy settings, and so much more. So what’s new on OS 11 for your motorola smartphone? Manage Conversations Better communicate with the people in your life with Conversations and Chat Bubbles. See, respond to, and control your conversations across multiple messaging apps. All in the same spot. Then select people you always chat with. These priority conversations show up on your lock screen. So you never miss anything important.

Better communicate with the people in your life with Conversations and Chat Bubbles. See, respond to, and control your conversations across multiple messaging apps. All in the same spot. Then select people you always chat with. These priority conversations show up on your lock screen. So you never miss anything important. Control Connected Devices in One Place Simple, streamlined device and media controls allow new ways to control your compatible connected devices. Set the temperature to chill, then dim your lights. All from a single spot on your phone. Just long press the power button to see and manage your connected devices. Making life at home that much easier.

Simple, streamlined device and media controls allow new ways to control your compatible connected devices. Set the temperature to chill, then dim your lights. All from a single spot on your phone. Just long press the power button to see and manage your connected devices. Making life at home that much easier. Your Data, In ControlDecide how and when your data is shared by setting one-time permissions and other new features. Give one-time permissions to apps that need your mic, camera or location. The next time the app needs access, it must ask for permission again.

If you have not been notified of its availability, you can manually download it over WIFI or 4G by checking for updates in Settings / About phone / System updates.

via PhoneArena.