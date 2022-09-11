Office Version 2209 (Build 15629.20058) for Windows introduces a ton of new features

Microsoft has pushed an update to Office Insiders (Beta Channel) on Windows, taking it to Version 2209 (Build 15629.20058). The latest Office Insider version adds some important new features for Office apps such as Excel, PowerPoint, and Word. It also comes with notable bug fixes and improvements.

Office Insiders on Windows are getting a new Sensitivity toolbar that prevents data leaks. Powered by Microsoft Purview Information Protection, sensitivity labels are displayed alongside the filename in the app’s title bar. The new toolbar also appears while saving new documents or renaming existing ones. It is available in Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.

Excel users will be able to use another important feature rather than the new Sensitivity toolbar, and that is the ability to upload Excel documents to OneDrive. Also, Excel now gives alerts when there are some issues with PivotTable compatibility. Apart from these new functionalities, Microsoft introduces some notable bug fixes for issues found in Excel, Outlook, and Word.

Changelog

Microsoft is currently testing these changes with Office Insiders, so the general public cannot see them right now. The good news is that they will eventually be available for all Office users. Meanwhile, Beta Channel Insiders on Windows will get another new Office Build next Friday, and we are hoping the company will introduce exciting new features with the latest update.

In other Office news, Microsoft recently released a plethora of new features for Current Channel subscribers on Windows, including better messaging regarding PivotTable compatibility, 14 new text and array functions to Excel to help you supercharge your spreadsheets, more insights into people in your organization with LinkedIn data in Outlook, and more. The updated Outlook will now show the public LinkedIn profile information where available, and the best part is that it does not need you to connect your accounts to do that.

To update the Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build to the latest version, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.