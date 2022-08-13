Microsoft releases Windows Office Version 2209 (Build 15606.20002) for Beta Channel Insiders

Last week, Microsoft released no new features for Office Insiders on Windows. But the latest Windows Office update for Insiders in the Beta Channel comes with several new features for Word and Office Suite apps. New Office Version 2209 (Build 15606.20002) Insiders also includes a good set of bug fixes and improvements.

The new Office version of the Insiders makes collaboration on Word documents easier by letting you create and assign tasks directly from within your Word document using @mentions in comments. People you are assigning tasks to will receive e-mail notifications telling them to take action. Aside from that, user-defined permissions now support domain name restrictions, which means that you can now use domain names to?restrict file access to specific individuals or to all individuals from that domain.

Moreover, Office Build 15606.20002 for Windows also includes notable fixes for issues found in Excel, Word, Office Suite, and Project. You can read the complete official changelog to learn more about what’s new and what’s been fixed in the latest Office update for Insiders.

Changelog

In other Office news, Microsoft recently released a plethora of new features for Current Channel subscribers on Windows. Microsoft’s last Office Preview build in the Beta Channel for Windows added a new rating question to the Polls app within Microsoft Teams, making it easier for the meeting organizers to get feedback from meeting attendees. Thanks to the meeting poll capability, meeting owners “can easily create and launch Rating polls to increase engagement and collect input from their meeting attendees, as well as share the results in real time. To create a Rating poll question, simply select Rating when creating a new poll in Teams.” Also, Current Channel users can find key documents in Visio with the Shared with Me list.

Microsoft releases a new Office update weekly for Beta Channel subscribers on Windows, adding new features and changes. Microsoft is also expected to release a new Office Insider Build for the Beta Channel Insiders next week. We’ll keep you updated if we find anything interesting in the update.

To update the Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build to the latest version, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.