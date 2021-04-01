Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build for Mac (Beta Channel). The latest Insider Preview Build brings new features for Outlook and fixes for issues found in Outlook. However, you might also face some issues while using Outlook as the latest Office build includes some known issues. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

March 21 & 24, 2021 | Version 16.48 (21032104 and 21032401) Excel Fixes We fixed an issue where searching in the Preferences panel for “data types” did not find any results.

We fixed a crash that could happen when working with a PivotTable when using 2 windows for the document.

We fixed an issue where the button to import data from HTML would not appear in some cases.

We fixed an issue where Chinese, Japanese or Korean text would not be visible in a cell after applying a different font to the cell.

We fixed an issue where emojis would not appear in a cell after certain fonts were applied to the cell.

We fixed an issue where the wrong icon was showing up on the button that appears after copying and pasting. Outlook New features Add-ins: Add-ins API 1.8 that includes support for attachments, categories, delegate access, enhanced location, internet headers, and block on send features. Fixes Search: Fixed a bug where in expanded search, keyboard shortcut CMD+Backspace on Subject or Keyword deletes the selected email instead of deleting the content in the respective field.

Accessibility: Fixed a bug where focus is transferred to the Search Bar when the user is interacting with My Day. Known issues Users are unable to create or find existing Contacts or Calendars after switching to New Outlook for IMAP Direct sync and IMAP Cloud cache accounts. March 11 & 14, 2021 | Version 16.48 (21030904 and 21031404) New features Task Pane: Redesigned task pane that houses add-ins, My Day, What’s New, and WordMail functions including Thesaurus and Format Picture. Fixes Support: Fixed a bug where messages from support that are sent while Outlook is closed are not showing in the UI or notifications center.

Calendar: Fixed a bug that shows meeting conflicts when a user receives duplicate invites for the same event.

To update to Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File > Account > Update options > Update now.