Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build for Mac (Beta Channel). The latest Insider Preview Build brings new features for Excel and fixes for issues found in Outlook and Excel. However, you might also face some issues while using Outlook as the latest Office build includes some known issues. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

February 9-11, 2021 | Version: 16.47 (21020801 & 21021100) Fixes Toolbar: Add-ins added to a Toolbar are preserved on next Outlook launch

Calendar: Added prompt before discarding Quick Event Compose February 1-3, 2021 | Version: 16.47 (21020100 & 21020300) Outlook New features Mail: new improved on-canvas card for spelling and grammar suggestions Mail: you can stop unwanted emails using Block and Phishing actions in Report Junk Fixes Accounts: resolved an issue causing certain Google Accounts to fail to add to Outlook

Accounts: resolved an issue causing certain IMAP Accounts to not be able to send or sync email

Mail: new Outlook is now displayed correctly in Greek system language

Mail: printing multiple messages works in new Outlook

Calendar: single links in the location field will now open in the browser instead of the location card Known issues Add-ins added to the Toolbar are removed on next Outlook launch Excel Fixes We fixed an issue where cell value autocomplete suggestions were not matching the case (upper/lower) of the suggestion after being entered in the cell.

We fixed an issue where an alert about a missing add-in would unexpectedly appear when you start Excel.

We fixed an issue which caused the dropdown list suggesting options for the AGGREGATE function parameters to not appear when it should.

We fixed an issue where the cursor position would appear in the wrong spot while renaming a sheet.

We fixed a problem in the General preferences panel where the items were spaced too far apart, causing the panel to be larger than expected.

To update to Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File > Account > Update options > Update now.