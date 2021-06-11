Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build 14204.20006(Beta Channel) for Windows users. The new Office Insider Preview build adds no new features, instead, you get a ton of fixes for issues found in Word, Excel, OneNote. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Word Notable fixes We fixed an issue in which squares appeared when using the Microsoft Word Manuscript Paper Add-in.

We fixed an issue in which some pages in print preview were blank. Excel Notable Fixes We fixed an issue where extra entries appeared in the Excel Add-in list for some users.

We fixed an issue where a saved workbook would appear at the top of the Recent list when saving to an SPO document library. OneNote Notable fixes W e fixed an issue where copying a link to a paragraph did not always redirect to the correct page.

To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.