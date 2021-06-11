Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build 14204.20006(Beta Channel) for Windows users. The new Office Insider Preview build adds no new features, instead, you get a ton of fixes for issues found in Word, Excel, OneNote. You can read the full official changelog below.
Changelog
Word
Notable fixes
- We fixed an issue in which squares appeared when using the Microsoft Word Manuscript Paper Add-in.
- We fixed an issue in which some pages in print preview were blank.
Excel
Notable Fixes
- We fixed an issue where extra entries appeared in the Excel Add-in list for some users.
- We fixed an issue where a saved workbook would appear at the top of the Recent list when saving to an SPO document library.
OneNote
Notable fixes
- We fixed an issue where copying a link to a paragraph did not always redirect to the correct page.
To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.
Comments