Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build 21120501 for Mac users that registered in the Beta Channel of the Office Insider program. The new Office update adds no new features, but Microsoft has addressed some issues found in Excel. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Excel Fixes We fixed an issue where the Queries and Connections label on the Data tab was shown in English, even when Excel was running in another language.

We fixed an issue where you could delete a sheet without a warning by selecting Redo after deleting a sheet.

To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.