Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Build for macOS. The new Office Insider Preview Build 20060705 brings an important new feature for Outlook. Apart from that, the new Office Insider Build brings a number of bug fixes. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

Outlook New features Google accounts: Improved functionality for Google IMAP accounts, including calendar sync via CalDAV Note: the new Outlook is only available for Office 365, Outlook.com, and Google accounts. Bug fixes Accounts: Fixed crash when adding a M365 account

Mail: Fixed issue where links were not opening in the browser for certain account types

Calendar: Accessibility fixes for Meeting Insights Known issues Contacts: People view and contacts editing have been disabled due to an issue when saving edited contacts; fix is in progress

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.