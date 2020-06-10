Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Build for macOS. The new Office Insider Preview Build 20060705 brings an important new feature for Outlook. Apart from that, the new Office Insider Build brings a number of bug fixes. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

Outlook

New features

  • Google accounts: Improved functionality for Google IMAP accounts, including calendar sync via CalDAV

Note: the new Outlook is only available for Office 365, Outlook.com, and Google accounts.

Bug fixes

  • Accounts: Fixed crash when adding a M365 account
  • Mail: Fixed issue where links were not opening in the browser for certain account types
  • Calendar: Accessibility fixes for Meeting Insights

Known issues

  • Contacts: People view and contacts editing have been disabled due to an issue when saving edited contacts; fix is in progress

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.

Comments