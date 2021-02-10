Microsoft has released a new macOS Office Insider Preview Build 16.46.21020701 for insiders in the Current Channel. The new Office Insider Preview build adds a couple of useful new features for Word and PowerPoint.

With the latest Office build installed Mac users will be able to create GIFs with transparent backgrounds in PowerPoint and will also be able to export animated GIFs in a range. The update also adds support for voice commands, auto punctuation, making it easier for you to create content with your voice in Word. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Word Dictation just got better It’s now easier to create content with your voice with the new dictation toolbar, voice commands, and auto-punctuation support. PowerPoint Create GIFs with transparent backgrounds When exporting to an Animated GIF, a new option will allow you to make the background transparent. Export animated GIFs in a range Select a range of slides when exporting to animated GIF.

To update to Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File > Account > Update options > Update now.