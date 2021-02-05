Microsoft has released Office Insider Preview Build 16.0.13801.20004 for Office Insiders on Android. The latest Office build adds a number of new features for Outlook, including the ability to call people using voice, create Tasks directly from Outlook, choose a different colored theme for personalization, and more. You can read the full official changelog below.

Outlook

Call people using voice

Give your thumbs a break and use voice commands to speed up everyday tasks such as initiating a call. Tap the microphone in the search bar and say “Call Anna” or “Call Anna on Teams” and Outlook will place you a tap away from making that call. Available for eligible accounts in English in the United States.

Create Tasks from email

You can now create tasks in Outlook! To follow up on an email, create a task from it. Tap on Create a Task from the menu on any email in your inbox, edit the task name, and save it to your task list in To Do.

Outlook for iOS will synchronize your contacts from Outlook on the web, Windows and Mac, including your contact subfolders, by assigning a category and label to each folder in Outlook.

Choose your own theme

Outlook for Android now gives you the ability to choose a different colored theme for personalization! These can be set through Settings > Appearance.