A few days ago, Microsoft released an Office Preview Build for Insiders in the Current Channel, adding several new features and changes. Microsoft has also released a new Office Preview Build for Beta Channel Insiders, though with no new features and changes. The latest Office Preview Build 15407.20000 includes only bug fixes for issues found in Excel, Outlook, and Office Suite. You can check out the complete official changelog to learn more about them.

Changelog

Microsoft’s recently-released Office Insider Build 15330.20114 for Current Channel Insiders on Windows added new features for Outlook, Office Suite, and Excel. It allows you to add SketchUp files to your Office creations. The latest build also introduces From Dataflows connector, allowing users to connect and import data from dataflows directly into Excel.

Microsoft releases a new Office update monthly for Beta Channel subscribers on Windows, adding new features and changes. Microsoft is also expected to release a new Office Insider Build for the Beta Channel Insiders next month. We’ll keep you updated if we find anything interesting in the update.

To update the Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build to the latest version, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.